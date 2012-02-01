LONDON Feb 1 Tottenham Hotspur manager
Harry Redknapp said on Wednesday his accountants ensured he
"paid too much tax rather than not enough" as he denied
allegations he channeled payments to a secret bank account in
Monaco.
"I have always paid my taxes. I've always gone to
the best available people," Redknapp told Southwark Crown Court
as he began giving evidence in his trial for allegedly cheating
the tax authorities.
"I have always paid too much tax rather than not enough," he
added, Britain's Press Association reported.
Redknapp denies two counts of cheating the public revenue in
relation to alleged payments totalling $295,000 from Milan
Mandaric dating back to their time at Portsmouth.
Redknapp managed Portsmouth from 2002 to 2004 and then from
2005 to 2008 before moving to Tottenham. Serb Mandaric was his
chairman and is now in the same role at Sheffield Wednesday.
Redknapp told the court his only previous charge was for
speeding.
He confirmed he had received a 300,000-pound ($473,400) gift
from West Ham United for the sale of Rio Ferdinand to Leeds
United when he managed the club in 2000.
Redknapp, wearing a blue suit with black sweater, said West
Ham told him he had done "fantastic".
"The club was not contractually obligated to pay
that money I suppose," he said.
The prosecution alleged earlier that the multimillionaire
football manager was sent bungs into his Monaco bank account
because he was "greedy".
In heated exchanges with Mandaric, prosecution lawyer John
Black said the tax dodge was "all about Mr Redknapp and he was
greedy and wanted more money".
The lawyer asked Mandaric: "That's the truth isn't it?"
Mandaric, standing in the witness box, replied: "Absolutely not
true."
(Reporting by Keith Weir, editing by Justin Palmer)