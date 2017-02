Dec 16 France and Bayern Munich midfielder Franck Ribery has been ordered to pay his former agent 2,665,840 euros ($3.46 million) in unpaid commissions, a Luxembourg prosecutor said on Friday.

A spokesman for the prosecutor said the sum concerned a contract with agent Bruno Heiderscheid dating back to 2005 when Ribery was playing for Marseille.`

Ribery joined Bayern from Olympique Marseille in 2007.

($1 = 0.7694 euros)