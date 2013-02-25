MILAN Feb 25 A Middle Eastern investor who plans to take a stake in Italian soccer club AS Roma has until the middle of next month to come up with the funds.

Roma, controlled by U.S. investors, has named Sheikh Adnan Adel Aref al Qaddumi as the prospective new backer of the club.

Little is known of al Qaddumi, with Italian media reports saying he was born in Jordan but had lived in Italy for the past two decades.

Roma would welcome new funding to help to bankroll a plan to build their own stadium in the Italian capital where they share the publically-owned Stadio Olimpico with local rivals Lazio.

In a statement issued at the request of Italian stock market regulator Consob, Roma said routine checks were being carried out into the financial background of the potential investor.

"The definitive documents call for the Prospective Partner to fund the full purchase price of his investment on or before March 14, 2013," the statement said.

Roma President James Pallotta would remain in charge of day-to-day operations at the club, the statement added.

Roma last won the Italian league in 2001. They are currently eighth in Italy's top division.

