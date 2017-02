LYON, France Aug 31 Bosnia midfielder Miralem Pjanic has joined AS Roma from Olympique Lyon for 11 million euros ($15.8 million), the Ligue 1 club's president Jean-Michel Aulas said on Wednesday.

Pjanic, who started his career at Metz, moved to Lyon in 2008, scoring 10 goals in 90 league games.

Aulas also told a news conference Lyon had signed Geida Fofana, the France Under-20 captain, from Ligue 2 side Le Havre.

