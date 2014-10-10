* Protasov signs contract until end of season

Oct 10 Romanian Cup winners Astra have hired former Soviet Union striker Oleg Protasov to replace the sacked Daniel Isaila, the Giurgiu-based club said on Friday.

"Astra are a very good team who can do great things in the future," Protasov told reporters after signing a contract until the end of the season.

Astra are fourth in the standings with 19 points from 10 matches, six points behind leaders Steaua Bucharest.

Much-travelled Protasov, 50, previously coached clubs in Greece, Cyprus, Romania, Russia, Kazakhstan, Belarus and his native Ukraine.

In 2003, he led Olympiakos Piraeus to the Greek league title and guided Steaua Bucharest to the last 32 of the UEFA Cup and second spot in the league in his first coaching spell in Romania two years later.

During his playing career, Protasov scored 29 goals in 68 matches for the Soviet Union between 1984 and 1991. He was also capped once by Ukraine. (Reporting by Angel Krasimirov; editing by Justin Palmer)