Sept 25 The owner of Romanian Cup winners Astra FC has been banned for six months after insulting a referee following a 4-1 loss at CFR Cluj in an ill-tempered league match.

Ioan Niculae launched an astonishing verbal attack on referee Ishtvan Covacs after the game on Sept. 13, accusing him of bias.

Two Astra players - Greek right-back Vasileios Pliatsikas and Tunisian central defender Syam Ben Youssef - were sent off.

Niculae, who is banned from all soccer-related activities, was also fined 10,000 lei ($2,900).

The Romanian football federation's disciplinary commission said on Thursday that Astra risked having points deducted and Niculae's ban would be doubled if he committed another offence.

Astra are third after eight matches, three points behind leaders Steaua Bucharest. They are also in Europa League Group D alongside Dinamo Zagreb, Celtic and Red Bull Salzburg.

Astra were founded in 1934 but disappeared from the football map after a merger with city rivals Petrolul Ploiesti in 2003.

Niculae revived the club in 2005 and they won promotion to the top flight in 2009.

