BUCHAREST, April 28 Dorinel Munteanu has resigned as coach of last year's Romanian Cup winners FC Astra less than two months after replacing former Soviet Union striker Oleg Protasov, the club said on Tuesday.

Munteanu, who is Romania's most capped player having made 134 appearances for his country between 1991 and 2007, quit following Astra's five-match winless run in April.

Astra, who are fifth in the standings with 41 points from 28 matches, reacted quickly, announcing Marius Sumudica as the club's fourth coach this season.

"I'm not (Jose) Mourinho, I'm not going to win the league with this team," Sumudica, who began his third spell at the club, told reporters. "Our aim, however, is to play in European competition next season."

More than 30 coaches have lost their jobs since the start of the season in the Romanian league. (Reporting by Angel Krasimirov; editing by Justin Palmer)