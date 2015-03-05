BUCHAREST, March 5 Dorinel Munteanu has been appointed as coach of Romanian Cup winners FC Astra, the club said in a statement.

The 46-year-old succeeds former Soviet Union striker Oleg Protasov who was sacked less than five months into the job after guiding Astra to two wins in nine league matches .

"Our goal is to play in the European competitions next season," Munteanu told reporters. Astra are fifth in the table with 32 points from 19 matches, 12 points behind leaders Steaua Bucharest.

Munteanu, who is Romania's most capped player having made 134 appearances for his country between 1991 and 2007, has previously coached seven Romanian teams, including Bucharest rivals Steaua and Dinamo as well as clubs in Russia and Azerbaijan.

Former midfielder Munteanu, who enjoyed a successful playing career in Germany, will take charge of his first game on Saturday when Astra host seventh-placed FC Botosani.

