BUCHAREST Nov 6 FC Viitorul Constanta centre back Alin Seroni has been banned for 16 matches for a reckless foul in a domestic match, the Romanian football federation's (FRF) said late on Wednesday.

The punishment came a few hours after the FRF decided to ban FCM Targu Mures midfielder Gabriel Muresan for 16 matches following a violent tackle during his team's 1-0 league win over champions Steaua Buchrast on Oct. 26.

Targu Mures's general director Daniel Stanciu reacted angrily to Muresan's punishment, saying other players had committed bad fouls but escaped serious bans.

Seroni was handed the heavy punishment following a poor challenge on Universitatea Craiova's Nicusor Bancu during a Romanian Cup match on Oct. 29.

Bancu suffered an ankle fracture in the first period of extra-time with referee Florin Miron immediately showing Seroni a second yellow card. Universitatea won the round of 16 match 2-1 and will meet Steaua in the quarter-finals.

The 28-year-old defender, who joined Viitorul from Poli Timisoara earlier this year, will not return on the field before April.

Viitorul, who are 11th in the league standings, will appeal the ban, according to owner and manager Gheorghe Hagi.

"We'll appeal the ban," Hagi told local media on Thursday. "It's Seroni's first offence and it wasn't intentional.

"He doesn't feel well, he realises what he did and at the same time, it's difficult to accept that he'll not play in the next 16 matches."

Viitorul were founded by former Romania great Hagi in 2009 and won promotion to the top flight only three years later.

The club is mainly known for nurturing young talent and having one of the best facilities for junior teams in the Black Sea state. However, they don't have a stadium suitable to host league matches and play their home games at the Concordia Chiajna's ground.