BUCHAREST Nov 1 Romanian media was full of praise on Saturday for the courage shown by Dinamo Bucharest's Stefan Barboianu after the midfielder played in a local derby against bitter rivals Steaua just hours after losing his son.

On Friday, the 26-year-old Dinamo vice-captain was informed that his three-day old infant son, who was born more than three months premature, had died in hospital following complications.

"A true professional and a character," wrote digisport.ro with fans using Internet forums and social media to offer their condolences.

Devastated Barboianu, capped 18 times by the Romanian under-21 team, told Dinamo coach Flavius Stoican prior to the 157th Eternal Derby that he was prepared to play despite his personal tragedy.

Stoican said it was an inappropriate time to discuss Barboianu's situation.

"I don't want to comment on Barboianu's family, it's not easy," Stoican told reporters. "I have great confidence in him."

On the field, goals from Lukasz Szukala, Paul Papp and Claudiu Keseru gave the 1986 European Cup winners Steaua a well-deserved 3-0 win in a cracking atmosphere at the National Arena.

Steaua top the standings on 31 points from 13 matches, five points ahead of CFR Cluj, who play Brasov on Monday. Dinamo are fifth on 22. (Reporting by Angel Krasimirov; Editing by John O'Brien)