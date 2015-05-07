* Dinamo release Barboianu over match-fixing suspicion in local derby

* City rivals Steaua deny wrongdoing, consider legal action

BUCHAREST May 7 Midfielder Stefan Barboianu, hailed as a hero only months ago, has had his contract terminated by Dinamo Bucharest after the club accused him of "helping" bitter rivals Steaua win Romania's biggest soccer fixture on Sunday.

In October, Romanian media and fans praised Barboianu after the 27-year-old played against Steaua just hours after losing his infant son.

But only a few days after Steaua won 3-1 at the National Arena in their second clash this season, Dinamo showed Barboianu the door after blaming him for deliberately committing a foul in the penalty area 14 minutes from time to allow Nicolae Stanciu to score from the spot.

"I know what Barboianu did, who he met with and how much he got for it," Dinamo owner Ionut Negoita told local media.

"I'm still in shock!" Barboianu, who also plays as a right back, said after reaching "an amicable agreement" to leave the 18-times Romanian champions.

"That's life, I must be strong. They called me at the club and I was told I have to stop working. I agreed and that's how it ended.

"I swear with my hand on my heart I have the courage to go to church and swear that Stefan Barboianu never participated in something suspicious.

"I've always tried to do my best and help Dinamo, I couldn't sleep for two nights after the game. It's a difficult moment for me. I was a poor kid, I worked hard to get this far and now it hurts even more."

The 1986 European Cup winners Steaua denied any wrongdoing and said they are considering taking legal action against Negotia following his statement.

Dinamo are eighth in the standings with 41 points from 30 matches, 24 points behind surprise leaders Targu Mures. (Reporting by Angel Krasimirov, editing by Pritha Sarkar)