BUCHAREST, Sept 13 FC Botosani's Leontin "Leo" Grozavu has become the sixth coach to quit or be sacked just over two months into the Romanian soccer season.

The 48-year-old former Romania defender's second spell as coach of Botosani ended after the team's goalless draw at Concordia Chiajna on Saturday.

"We're looking for a new coach," Botosani owner Valeriu Iftime told reporters. "I don't have anything against Leo but it's clear we can't go on like this. We need wins."

Botosani are 12th in the 14-team standings with seven points after winning once in 10 games.

In July, Botosani made their Europa League debut, knocking out Georgia's Spartaki Tskhinvali in the first qualifying round before losing 4-0 on aggregate to Legia Warsaw in the next game.

All six of the bottom teams in Romania have now changed their coaches since the start of the season. (Reporting by Angel Krasimirov in Sofia; editing by Clare Fallon)