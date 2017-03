BUCHAREST Feb 2 Steaua Bucharest captain Alexandru Bourceanu has joined Turkish first division club Trabzonspor on a three-year contract, the 24-times Romanian champions said on Sunday.

The 28-year-old holding midfielder, capped 23 times by Romania, was instrumental in helping Steaua win last season's league title and the domestic Supercup.

"It's a huge loss for our team," Steaua coach Laurentiu Reghecampf told local media, adding that midfielder Mihai Pintilii would get the captain's armband following Bourceanu's departure.

Trabzonspor, who finished top in the Europa League's Group J ahead of Lazio, play Juventus in the round of 32 this month. (Writing by Angel Krasimirov, editing by Ed Osmond)