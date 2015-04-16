BUCHAREST, April 16 Former Brazil defender Ze Maria has been re-appointed as coach of Ceahlaul Piatra Neamt only a day after being sacked, the Romanian club said.

"After talking to the team, I decided to give the coaching staff another chance," flamboyant Ceahlaul owner Angelo Massone told the club's web site.

On Wednesday, Italian lawyer Massone was suspended for two months by the Romanian Football Federation's disciplinary committee for invading the pitch and criticising the referee during his team's 2-1 home defeat by FC Viitorul Constanta on April 5.

The 41-year-old former Inter Milan and Parma right back Ze Maria, capped 25 times by Brazil during his playing career, was fired following a poor run which left Ceahlaul 15th in the table.

Local media reported that Ze Maria had been dismissed after refusing to make substitutions, ordered by Massone during their home goalless draw against relegation-threatened Gaz Metan Medias on Monday.

In January, Ze Maria replaced Florin Marin to become the Piatra Neamt-based club's third coach this season.

More than two dozen of coaches have lost their jobs since the start of the season in the Romanian league, which is characterised by bizarre stories. (Reporting by Angel Krasimirov; editing by Sudipto Ganguly)