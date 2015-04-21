SOFIA, April 21 Relegation-threatened Ceahlaul Piatra Neamt have sacked Brazilian coach Ze Maria for the second time in a week, the Romanian club said on Tuesday.

Former Brazil defender Ze Maria was fired on Wednesday after a poor run, only to be reinstated the next day after flamboyant Ceahlaul owner Angelo Massone decided "give the coaching staff another chance."

But the 41-year-old former Inter Milan and Parma right back, capped 25 times by Brazil, angered Massone again after Ceahlaul were beaten 2-0 by mid-table FC Botosani on Saturday.

The result left Ceahlaul 16th in the standings, six points adrift of safety.

Ze Maria replaced Florin Marin in January to become Ceahlaul's third coach this season. He will be replaced by Serbian Vanya Radinovic. (Reporting by Angel Krasimirov, editing by Ed Osmond)