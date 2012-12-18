BUCHAREST Dec 18 Inter Milan's versatile defender Cristian Chivu wants to stay at the Serie A club for the rest of his career.

The Romania international joined Inter from AS Roma for a reported fee of 16 million euros ($21.06 million) in 2007 and helped them to win league titles in 2008, 2009 and 2010 and the Champions League in 2010.

"My future? At Inter!" the 32-year-old, capped 75 times by the Balkan country, was quoted as saying in Romanian media on Tuesday. "At least I hope so, if they don't get rid of me!

"I'm joking, I'm happy, really happy here and the club is happy with me," added Chivu, who can play as a central defender, left back and defensive midfielder. "I'll finish my career here."

Chivu, who has not played since Inter's 3-0 win at Hajduk Split in the Europa League on Aug. 2 when he suffered a toe injury, is expected to return to action when his team host Verona in a Coppa Italia last-16 match on Tuesday.

"I feel good, the last four months were tough but I'm better now," Chivu said. "There were complications which meant I needed a second operation but now I feel fit enough to help out." ($1 = 0.7598 euros) (Writing by Angel Krasimirov in Sofia; Editing by Clare Fallon)