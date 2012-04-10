BUCHAREST, April 10 Romanian league leaders CFR Cluj have sacked coach Jorge Costa following their humiliating 5-0 home defeat to Rapid Bucharest on Saturday, the club said.

CFR, who won the title in 2008 and 2010, have replaced Portuguese Costa with much-travelled Ioan Andone.

The club top the standings with 51 points from 25 matches, followed by bitter Bucharest rivals Dinamo and Steaua on 46. Rapid are fourth on 45 with nine games remaining.

"It was very hard to accept the humiliation against Rapid and we decided to make a change because we want to win the title," CFR President Iuliu Muresan told local media on Tuesday. "I think that experienced Andone is the best solution."

It will be Andone's second spell as coach of the 'Railwaymen' after the 52-year-old led them to a domestic double in 2008.

"There are five players from the team that won the title (in 2008) and I also know (striker) Liviu Ganea as I worked with him at Dinamo," said Andone.

"We have difficult matches until the end of the season but I believe we can hold our lead and win the title again. That's why I agreed to take over," he added.

Former international defender Andone previously coached another eight Romanian clubs, including Dinamo and Rapid, as well as being at the helm of teams in Cyprus, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates and Bulgaria.

He will be in the dugout on Friday when CFR Cluj visit relegation-threatened Petrolul Ploiesti. The club have to play six league games in 18 days next month, including a visit to Dinamo and a home match against Steaua. (Writing by Angel Krasimirov in Sofia; Editing by Peter Rutherford)