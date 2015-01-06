BUCHAREST Jan 6 CFR Cluj have appointed former midfielder Eugen Trica as their third coach this season in an attempt to keep their slim Romanian title hopes alive, the cash-strapped club said on Tuesday.

Cluj are second in the standings with 34 points from 17 matches, nine behind champions Steaua Bucharest. The championship resumes on Feb. 21 following the winter break.

"I'm very happy to come back," said the 38-year-old Trica, who also coached Cluj in 2013. "I have big plans, the financial situation will improve. We'll fight with Steaua for the title if we manage to keep all players."

In November, Cluj players threatened to boycott a league game because of unpaid wages and bonuses.

The Railwaymen won three league titles, three national cups and two Supercups between 2008 and 2012. They played in the Champions League group stage three times and reached the Europa League round of 32 in 2013.

(Reporting by Angel Krasimirov, editing by Ed Osmond)