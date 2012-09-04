BUCHAREST, Sept 4 CFR Cluj have agreed to take
midfielder Jorge Martinez on loan from Juventus for the rest of
the season, the Romanian champions said on Tuesday.
The 29-year-old Uruguayan, capped 18 times by his country,
has struggled to make an impact after joining the Italian
champions from Catania on a four-year contract in 2010 and was
also loaned to Cesena last season.
Last week, CFR Cluj, who won the Romanian league title three
times since 2008, were drawn in the Champions League's Group H
along with Manchester United, Braga and Galatasaray.
