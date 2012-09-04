BUCHAREST, Sept 4 CFR Cluj have agreed to take midfielder Jorge Martinez on loan from Juventus for the rest of the season, the Romanian champions said on Tuesday.

The 29-year-old Uruguayan, capped 18 times by his country, has struggled to make an impact after joining the Italian champions from Catania on a four-year contract in 2010 and was also loaned to Cesena last season.

Last week, CFR Cluj, who won the Romanian league title three times since 2008, were drawn in the Champions League's Group H along with Manchester United, Braga and Galatasaray. (Writing by Angel Krasimirov in Sofia, editing by Pritha Sarkar)