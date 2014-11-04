BUCHAREST Nov 4 Players at financially troubled CFR Cluj, one of the most successful Romanian clubs in the last decade, have threatened to boycott their next league game because of unpaid wages and bonuses.

"If the outstanding wages are not paid this week, our players will not play at FC Botosani on Saturday," CFR Cluj's coach Vasile Miriuta told local media on Tuesday.

"They told me about that before the match against Brasov (on Monday night) and I understand them."

Former Hungary international Miriuta also declared that he will quit as coach after the end of the first half of the championship next month.

"No matter what happens I'll resign on December 6," said the 46-year-old Romania-born, who took over at CFR Cluj last December, becoming the club's 14th coach in the last six years.

The Railwaymen won three league titles, three national cups and two Supercups between 2008 and 2012. They played in the Champions League group stage three times and reached the Europa League round of 32 last year.

Cluj are second in the standings with 26 points from 13 matches, five points behind Steaua Bucharest.

Many Romanian clubs are struggling to meet administrative, legal and financial conditions set by European governing body UEFA.

Ioan Niculae, the flamboyant owner of the domestic Cup winners FC Astra, said on Monday he would consider whether to continue to invest in the Romanian football.

"It's a sport, in which 17 clubs are losing and probably only one gain something," Niculae said. "Football is a reflection of the entire economic life..." (Reporting by Angel Krasimirov, editing by Ed Osmond)