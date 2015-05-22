BUCHAREST May 22 Cash-strapped former Romanian league champions CFR Cluj have won an appeal against a 24-point deduction, the club said on Friday after a decision by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).

"This morning, our club have been informed about the favourable decision," Cluj said in a statement. "We take this opportunity to thank all those who trusted and who have been with our club during this difficult time."

In February, Cluj were penalised because of their inability to deal with spiralling debts.

The Railwaymen, one of the most successful clubs in the Black Sea country in the last decade, have fallen on hard times, owing huge sums to the state, former players and coaches.

After the reinstatement of the 24 points, Cluj jumped from 16th to third place with 54 points with two games remaining.

Cluj won three league titles, three national cups and two Supercups between 2008 and 2012. They also played in the Champions League group stage three times.

Earlier this week, Cluj and six other Romanian top flight clubs have had points deducted by the country's football federation (FRF) for failing to put their financial affairs in order and meet licensing criteria.

Cluj will start the 2015-2016 season with minus six points.

Many Romanian clubs face considerable infrastructure difficulties and are struggling to meet administrative, legal and financial conditions laid down by European soccer's governing body UEFA. (Reporting by Angel Krasimirov; editing by Justin Palmer)