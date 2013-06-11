BUCHAREST, June 11 Much-travelled former Romania defender Mircea Rednic has agreed to take over as CFR Cluj coach.

"Rednic is the new CFR coach," Cluj owner Arpad Paszkany told local media on Tuesday before adding that he would be officially presented on Friday.

The Railwaymen, who have won three league titles and three domestic cups since 2008, finished ninth in the Romanian championship with 49 points, 30 behind champions Steaua Bucharest.

Rednic, 51, capped 83 times between 1981-91, was in charge of Belgium's Standard Liege last season.

He has also coached half a dozen Romanian top flight teams including Bucharest rivals Dinamo and Rapid as well as sides in Saudi Arabia, Russia and Azerbaijan.

Rednic, who replaces Eugen Trica, is Cluj's 14th coach since 2004. (Writing by Angel Krasimirov, editing by Tony Jimenez)