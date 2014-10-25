Oct 25 Another manager has turned down Romania's offer to coach the national team as the country races against time to fill the empty post before next month's Euro 2016 qualifier against Northern Ireland.

Dorinel Munteanu, Romania's most capped player with 134 internationals between 1991 and 2007, became the second coach in the last two days to snub the Romanian Football Federation (FRF) offer.

Munteanu is currently at the helm of Azerbaijan's Gabala and his agent said the 46-year-old was not interested in the job.

"Romania offered Dorinel Munteanu to lead the national team along with Anghel Iordanescu, but although this is an attractive offer, we refused," Munteanu's agent Leonid Istrati said on his Twitter account on Saturday. "He has a contract with Gabala."

Earlier this week, the FRF failed to reach an agreement with Ukrainian champions Shakhtar Donetsk, who refused to allow their coach Mircea Lucescu to combine both the jobs.

The Romanian head coach's position became vacant last week when Victor Piturca quit after agreeing to join Saudi Arabia's Al Ittihad on a lucrative contract.

Under Piturca, Romania made a solid start to their Euro 2016 qualifying campaign and are second in Group F with seven points from three matches, two behind surprise leaders Northern Ireland. Their next qualifier is on Nov. 14.

According to local media, former Romania coach Anghel Iordanescu could take charge of the team on a temporary basis.

Iordanescu, 64, led Romania on two occasions, guiding them to the 1994 World Cup quarter-finals, the Euro 1996 finals and the 1998 World Cup finals during his five-year spell in the 1990s.

Dutchman Bert van Marwijk, who turned the South Korea's coaching job down due to contractual issues last month, has also been linked to the role. (Reporting by Angel Krasimirov; editing by Sudipto Ganguly)