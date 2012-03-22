BUCHAREST, March 22 Steaua Bucharest have fined striker Mihai Costea 30,000 euros ($39,160) for a breach of club discipline, the Romanian club said.

Costea has been also dropped from the squad for Thursday's league match at relegation-threatened FCM Targu Mures after breaking a curfew.

"It's a shame because he's a very talented player," flamboyant Steaua owner Gigi Becali told local media. "I'm paying millions for these players but I'll have to start doing IQ tests for our new signings."

The 23-year-old joined the Bucharest-based side from Universitatea Craiova in 2011 with media reports saying the 1986 European champions paid 1.4 million euros ($1.83 million) for 60 percent of the player's rights.

Steaua, who have a game in hand, are fourth in the standings with 41 points, six behind leaders CFR Cluj and four behind bitter city rivals Dinamo. (Writing by Angel Krasimirov in Sofia; Editing by Alison Wildey)