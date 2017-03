BUCHAREST May 22 CFR Cluj marched into their fourth Romanian Cup final since 2008 after goals from Ioan Hora and Diogo Valente handed the The Railwaymen a 2-0 aggregate win over FC Astra on Wednesday.

The two teams drew 0-0 the semi-final first leg and the 2-0 victory in Giurgiu meant three-times winners Cluj will meet Tuesday's last four victors Petrolul Ploiesti in the June 1 final at the National Arena in Bucharest.

Defender Hora gave Cluj the lead from close range after 20 minutes from Portuguese striker Rui Pedro's cross and former Porto and Braga midfielder Valente put the game beyond doubt a minute from time.

Ultimately, though, Cluj had had their goalkeeper Mario Felgueiras to thank for their win after several fine saves with Ghanaian Sadat Bukari, Japanese Takayuki Seto and Constantin Budescu all denied by the Portuguese. (Writing by Angel Krasimirov, editing by Mark Meadows)