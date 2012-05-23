BUCHAREST May 23 Dinamo Bucharest ended a miserable season on a high note by beating city rivals Rapid 1-0 to win the Romanian Cup on Wednesday and secure a place in the Europa League.

Defender Adrian Scarlatache headed in from six metres in the 58th minute to earn Dinamo their first trophy since 2007.

Rapid pressed forward desperately but were unable to force the equaliser with their Portuguese midfielder Filipe Teixeira having a strong penalty shout waved away midway through the second half.

"We saved the season," Dinamo captain Marius Niculae told reporters. "The atmosphere was incredible and I'm really happy with the win."

Dinamo captured their 13th Romanian Cup title but they finished a disappointing fifth in the league, nine points behind champions CFR Cluj. (Reporting by Angel Krasimirov in Sofia, editing by Pritha Sarkar)