BUCHAREST, July 7 German Christoph Daum was named as coach of Romania on Thursday and his first target will be to qualify for the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

The much-travelled Daum replaces Anghel Iordanescu who stepped down after Romania's failure to make it past the first round of Euro 2016.

They finished bottom of Group A after losing to hosts France and Albania and drawing with Switzerland.

Romania meet Denmark, Poland, Montenegro, Armenia and Kazakhstan in World Cup Group E qualifying.

"We want to have success, to qualify for the World Cup," Daum told a news conference. "We need to stand together and show solidarity.

"We will always attack, when we have possession or not. That's my goal, to make the team attack."

The Romanian Football Federation (FRF) said a number of top German coaches, including Joachim Loew, Juergen Klinsmann and Ottmar Hitzfeld, had sent messages in support of Daum's appointment.

"I was glad to hear that he can become coach," Germany boss Loew was quoted as saying. "It is a good decision for Christoph Daum and a good decision for Romanian football."

However, several home-grown coaches have criticised the appointment of the 62-year-old.

Daum becomes the second foreign coach of Romania. Austrian Josef Uridil led the team at the World Cup in 1934.

He has solid Bundesliga credentials. He steered VfB Stuttgart to the title in 1992 and has also coached Bayer Leverkusen, Cologne and Eintracht Frankfurt.

In addition Daum has won three league crowns in Turkey, two at Fenerbahce and one with Besiktas, and the Austrian championship with Austria Vienna in 2003.

Daum has been out of work since he was sacked by Turkish club Bursaspor in March 2014.

"I held negotiations with many national teams and clubs but Romania convinced me," he said. "The federation offered me something more.

"Usually everyone offers me a paper to sign and that's it. It was different with Romania." (Reporting by Angel Krasimirov; Editing by Tony Jimenez)