BUCHAREST Aug 5 A Nigerian soccer player has died after suffering a cardiac arrest during a friendly match between Romanian second division teams CS Delta Tulcea and FC Balotesti on Sunday, local media said.

Delta's Henry Chinonso Ihelewere, 21, collapsed with no one around him only 15 minutes after coming on as a second-half substitute.

He was taken to hospital but he never regained consciousness.

The striker had been playing in the Balkan country since 2007 when he joined Farul Constanta.

"What can I say? We're all shocked," Universitatea Cluj boss Cristian Dulca, who previously coached the Nigerian, was quoted as saying. "It's a tragic day for Romanian football.

"I trained him for a year and a half and I can tell you he was a real example in training. He could've become a very good player." (Writing by Angel Krasimirov in Sofia, editing by Mark Meadows)