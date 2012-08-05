BUCHAREST Aug 5 A Nigerian soccer player has
died after suffering a cardiac arrest during a friendly match
between Romanian second division teams CS Delta Tulcea and FC
Balotesti on Sunday, local media said.
Delta's Henry Chinonso Ihelewere, 21, collapsed with no one
around him only 15 minutes after coming on as a second-half
substitute.
He was taken to hospital but he never regained
consciousness.
The striker had been playing in the Balkan country since
2007 when he joined Farul Constanta.
"What can I say? We're all shocked," Universitatea Cluj boss
Cristian Dulca, who previously coached the Nigerian, was quoted
as saying. "It's a tragic day for Romanian football.
"I trained him for a year and a half and I can tell you he
was a real example in training. He could've become a very good
player."
