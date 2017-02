May 6 Dinamo Bucharest and Cameroon midfielder Patrick Ekeng died on Friday after collapsing on the pitch during a match for his club, the Cameroon FA said on Twitter.

Media reports said Ekeng fell to the ground in the 70th minute of Dinamo's league match against Viitorul Constanta and was pronounced dead of a suspected heat attack two hours later.

"Patrick Ekeng died on May 6, 2016 during a match for his club Dinamo Bucharest," the Cameroon FA said on its official Twitter account. (Writing by Toby Davis; Editing by Mark Lamport-Stokes)