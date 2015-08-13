BUCHAREST Aug 13 Former Romania skipper Gheorghe Hagi's son Ianis became the youngest captain in the Romanian league at the age of 16 when he took the armband in the second half of his team Viitorul Constanta's 2-1 win at Universitatea Craiova on Wednesday.

"It's something special to wear the captain's armband at such a young age but I'm used to it," Ianis, who is also Romania under-17 captain, told local media. He replaced Razvan Marin 14 minutes after the break.

Ianis made his league debut against FC Botosani in December.

His father, nicknamed "Maradona of the Carpathians", founded, owns and manages Viitorul, known for nurturing young talent in the Black Sea state.

Unbeaten Viitorul, founded in 2009, are second in the standings with 10 points from six matches, only a point behind leaders FC Astra. (Reporting by Angel Krasimirov; editing by Amlan Chakraborty)