BUCHAREST Oct 22 Romanian officials plan to reduce the number of teams in the top three divisions in a bid to improve standards, said the national football federation (FRF).

Many clubs are facing considerable difficulties and are struggling to meet administrative, legal and financial conditions set by European soccer's governing body UEFA.

"The process of reducing the teams in the second and third divisions is underway and then we plan to reduce the size of the first division," FRF spokesman Paul Zaharia told Reuters on Monday.

Professional Football League president Dumitru Dragomir has already discussed with FRF counterpart Mircea Sandu the idea of cutting the first division from 18 to 16 teams before trimming it further to 14 or even 12.

Zaharia said further talks will be held in the near future before the FRF's general assembly makes a final decision.

Earlier this year, Balkan neighbour Bulgaria announced plans to cut the size of its top flight from 16 to 14 clubs in a bid to improve standards. (Writing by Angel Krasimirov; editing by Tony Jimenez)