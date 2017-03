BUCHAREST Dec 11 Eduard "Edi" Iordanescu, the eldest son of Romania coach Anghel Iordanescu, was named coach of the domestic top division club Pandurii Targu-Jiu on Thursday.

The 2013 Romanian League's runners-up turned to the 36-year-old Iordanescu after Petre Grigoras quit following Pandurii's 2-0 win over bottom club Rapid Bucharest on Saturday.

"It was normal for me to retire," Grigoras explained of his move. "The team's results weren't those expected, so it should've happened."

Pandurii are 12th in the standings with 18 points from 17 matches.

Iordanescu, who signed a one and a half year contract, will make his debut when Pandurii host Otelul Galati in the League Cup's quarter-finals on Friday. (Reporting by Angel Krasimirov; editing by Martyn Herman)