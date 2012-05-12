BUCHAREST May 12 Angry CFR Cluj officials were
planning to launch an appeal with the Court of Arbitration for
Sport (CAS) after they were ordered to replay a league match
with Universitatea Cluj which had been abandoned earlier this
week following a mass player brawl.
A Cadu penalty for league leaders CFR Cluj in the 27th
minute during Tuesday's match sparked an on pitch brawl
as Universitatea keeper Mircea Bornescu ran after
the Portuguese defender and pushed him to the ground.
With players from both teams fighting, Bornescu and Cadu
were sent off.
CFR had expected the Romanian Football League (LFP) to award
them a 3-0 win and reacted angrily when asked to fit in yet
another match into their crammed schedule.
"The decision is absurd," The Railwaymen's president Iuliu
Muresan told reporters on Saturday. "Universitatea has not
provided the necessary security measures, it's not our fault.
"We have to play six matches in 18 days and we just can't
afford another game. We'll appeal to CAS in Lausanne if they
don't change their decision.
"We have a game at Mioveni on Tuesday and then we host
Steaua (Bucharest) on Sunday and they want us to play on
Thursday ... It's just ridiculous."
The LFP have yet to announce when exactly the game will be
replayed though it is expected that the match will take place
next Thursday.
CFR, who won the league title in 2008 and 2010, top the
standings with 64 points from 31 matches, followed by Vaslui on
61 and Steaua on 59. Universitatea are seventh with 44 points
from 30 games.
(Writing by Angel Krasimirov in Sofia, editing by Pritha
Sarkar)