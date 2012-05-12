BUCHAREST May 12 Angry CFR Cluj officials were planning to launch an appeal with the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) after they were ordered to replay a league match with Universitatea Cluj which had been abandoned earlier this week following a mass player brawl.

A Cadu penalty for league leaders CFR Cluj in the 27th minute during Tuesday's match sparked an on pitch brawl as Universitatea keeper Mircea Bornescu ran after the Portuguese defender and pushed him to the ground.

With players from both teams fighting, Bornescu and Cadu were sent off.

CFR had expected the Romanian Football League (LFP) to award them a 3-0 win and reacted angrily when asked to fit in yet another match into their crammed schedule.

"The decision is absurd," The Railwaymen's president Iuliu Muresan told reporters on Saturday. "Universitatea has not provided the necessary security measures, it's not our fault.

"We have to play six matches in 18 days and we just can't afford another game. We'll appeal to CAS in Lausanne if they don't change their decision.

"We have a game at Mioveni on Tuesday and then we host Steaua (Bucharest) on Sunday and they want us to play on Thursday ... It's just ridiculous."

The LFP have yet to announce when exactly the game will be replayed though it is expected that the match will take place next Thursday.

CFR, who won the league title in 2008 and 2010, top the standings with 64 points from 31 matches, followed by Vaslui on 61 and Steaua on 59. Universitatea are seventh with 44 points from 30 games. (Writing by Angel Krasimirov in Sofia, editing by Pritha Sarkar)