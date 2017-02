BUCHAREST Aug 29 Cash-strapped Romanian second division side CS Buftea paid the price for fielding a side of teenagers when they were thumped by the astonishing scoreline of 31-0 by third-tier ACS Berceni in a Romanian Cup match.

Buftea celebrated promotion to the second division in May but a team containing predominantly under-19 players were on the wrong end of a goal deluge in the fourth preliminary round match.

Buftea, located 20 km north-west of capital Bucharest, conceded 19 goals in the second half of Tuesday's match.

Local media reported the loss as a record defeat in Romanian soccer.

"I'm ashamed to tell you the score," ACS Berceni president Stephen Stana told local media. "But it's not our fault that they disregarded the competition." (Writing by Angel Krasimirov in Sofia, editing by Justin Palmer)