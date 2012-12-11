BUCHAREST Dec 11 The Romanian Professional League (LPF) authorities have postponed next weekend's domestic championship matches because of the cold weather in the Balkan country, its president Dumitru Dragomir said on Tuesday.

The decision was taken by an Emergency Committee following requests from 12 clubs, Dragomir said.

New dates for the matches, which were due to be played on Dec. 14-17, are yet to be announced.

Late on Monday, Steaua Bucharest, chasing their first league title since 2006, beat second-placed FC Astra 2-0 to go 10 points clear at the top of the standings.

The 23-times Romanian champions Steaua, who had already earned the honorary title of winter champions, collected 47 points from 19 matches with next matches scheduled for Mar. 2.

The first legs of the Romanian Cup semi-finals, scheduled for Wednesday, have also been postponed.

Bad weather is also threatening the Bulgarian Cup matches next weekend and CSKA Sofia have asked for a postponement of their game against Chavdar Etropole "because of the dangerous playing conditions". (Writing by Angel Krasimirov in Sofia; editing by Amlan Chakraborty)