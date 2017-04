BUCHAREST, April 29 Underdogs FCM Targu Mures edged ahead in the battle for the Romanian league title with a 1-0 victory at champions Steaua Bucharest on Wednesday.

The win at the National Arena helped Targu Mures, who have never won the championship, leapfrog the 1986 European Cup winners at the top of the table.

Coached by former Romania centre back Liviu Ciobotariu, Targu Mures have 62 points with five matches remaining. Steaua are second on 60.

Eight minutes before the break, Ianis Zicu, who has been criticised for being overweight, escaped his marker at a corner to score from six metres before showing his belly in celebration.

"I lifted my shirt to show that I'm not fat as it may look on TV," Zicu told reporters. "We're at the top but we're still not title favourites because Steaua have easier matches to play." (Reporting by Angel Krasimirov, editing by Ed Osmond)