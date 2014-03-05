BUCHAREST, March 5 Razvan Burleanu was elected president of the Romanian football federation (FRF) on Wednesday, a day after former defender Gheorghe Popescu, one of the favourites for the post, was jailed for tax evasion and money laundering.

Former Barcelona and Tottenham Hotspur defender Popescu, capped 115 times by Romania, was sentenced to three years and one month in prison for his involvement in a transfer fraud.

"First of all, I want to thank you for your trust," Burleanu, the president of the domestic minifootball (six-a-side football) federation and also the head of the European minifootball federation, told delegates.

"I promised you justice, I'll start my work tomorrow and I'll not disappoint you. We all want Romania to perform well at all levels," added the 29-year-old.

Burleanu succeeds Mircea Sandu, who was the FRF's president since 1990. Former Romania striker Sandu, 61, who is a member of the UEFA Executive Committee, was voted as the federation's honorary president.

