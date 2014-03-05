Soccer-Sampaoli blames Sevilla's freefall on lack of mental strength
March 19 Sevilla's La Liga title hopes have been killed off because the players lack "emotional strength", coach Jorge Sampaoli said on Sunday.
BUCHAREST, March 5 Razvan Burleanu was elected president of the Romanian football federation (FRF) on Wednesday, a day after former defender Gheorghe Popescu, one of the favourites for the post, was jailed for tax evasion and money laundering.
Former Barcelona and Tottenham Hotspur defender Popescu, capped 115 times by Romania, was sentenced to three years and one month in prison for his involvement in a transfer fraud.
"First of all, I want to thank you for your trust," Burleanu, the president of the domestic minifootball (six-a-side football) federation and also the head of the European minifootball federation, told delegates.
"I promised you justice, I'll start my work tomorrow and I'll not disappoint you. We all want Romania to perform well at all levels," added the 29-year-old.
Burleanu succeeds Mircea Sandu, who was the FRF's president since 1990. Former Romania striker Sandu, 61, who is a member of the UEFA Executive Committee, was voted as the federation's honorary president.
March 19 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Portuguese championship matches on Sunday Sunday, March 19 CD Feirense 3 GD Chaves 2 Maritimo 3 FC Arouca 1 Porto 1 Vitoria Setubal 1 Saturday, March 18 Belenenses 1 Braga 2 Pacos de Ferreira 0 Benfica 0 Moreirense 1 CD Tondela 1 Sporting 2 Nacional 0 Friday, March 17 Estoril 0 Boavista 0 Standings P
March 19 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Mexican championship First Stage matches on Sunday Sunday, March 19 UNAM 2 America 3 Saturday, March 18 Club Leon 2 Toluca 3 Cruz Azul 0 Tigres 0 Guadalajara 2 Veracruz 0 Monterrey 2 Atlas 0 Necaxa 2 Chiapas 2 Queretaro 3 Pachuca 0 Friday, March 17 Club Tijuana 1 Santos Laguna 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Guadalajara 10 6 2 2 16 1