BUCHAREST Nov 15 Striker Bogdan Stancu and midfielder Cristian Tanase will miss Romania's friendly against Denmark at the National Arena on Tuesday due to injuries, the Romanian football federation (FRF) said.

Stancu and Tanase sustained the injuries during Romania's 2-0 win over Northern Ireland on Friday and coach Anghel Iordanescu reacted quickly to call Pandurii Targu-Jiu striker Mihai Roman into his squad.

The 22-year-old Roman, who has scored seven goals in 13 league matches this season, became the fourth uncapped player in the squad after Bogdan Mitrea, Eric Bicfalvi and George Puscas.

Romania top the standings in Euro 2016 qualifying Group F with 10 points from four matches, followed by Northern Ireland on nine points. (Reporting by Angel Krasimirov; Editing by Rex Gowar)