BUCHAREST Feb 22 Romanian league runners-up ASA Targu Mures have fired Petre Grigoras, their fourth coach of the season, after only two matches in charge.

Goalkeeping coach Carol Fekete will replace him on a temporary basis, the club said on Monday.

Former striker Grigoras, appointed in December, was sacked after Targu Mures were beaten by Pandurii Targu-Jiu at home and CFR Cluj away.

The domestic league resumed on Feb. 12 following a two-month winter break.

Targu Mures, who signed Romania's joint all-time top scorer Adrian Mutu last month, are seventh in the table with 35 points from 25 matches.

Grigoras replaced Italian Cristiano Bergodi who resigned in December.

In July, former Chelsea defender Dan Petrescu led Targu Mures to their first major trophy after a 1-0 win over Steaua Bucharest in the Romanian Super Cup but he subsequently quit to join Chinese side Jiangsu Sainty.

Vasile Miriuta inherited the job before leaving in September, with Bergodi taking over. (Reporting by Angel Krasimirov; Editing by Tony Jimenez)