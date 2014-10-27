BUCHAREST Oct 27 Anghel Iordanescu has returned to soccer management by taking over as Romania coach for a third time, the country's football federation (FRF) said on Monday.

"The FRF's executive committee approved unanimously president Razvan Burleanu's proposals for new members of the technical staff of the national team," the FRF said in a statement, adding that Iordanescu signed a one-year contract.

The head coach's position became vacant when Victor Piturca quit earlier this month after agreeing to join Saudi Arabia's Al Ittihad on a lucrative contract. (Reporting by Angel Krasimirov in Sofia; Editing by Rex Gowar)