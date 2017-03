Aug 15 Claudio Keseru became the first Steaua Bucharest player to score six goals in a competitive match during the 6-0 Romanian league rout of third from bottom Pandurii Targu-Jiu on Friday.

The striker, who netted on his international debut when Romania beat Andorra 4-0 in a World Cup qualifier in October, eclipsed Steaua coach Constantin Galca who hit five goals in a 5-0 win over Brasov in September 1994.

Keseru, 27, struck three times for the 1986 European champions in the first half, including a penalty, before adding three more after the interval.

Leaders Steaua, who have a maximum 12 points from four matches, face Bulgarian team Ludogorets in a Champions League playoff tie on Aug. 19 and 27. (Writing by Angel Krasimirov, editing by Tony Jimenez)