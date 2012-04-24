By Sam Cage
| BUCHAREST, April 24
BUCHAREST, April 24 Romania's soccer league is
heading for a close finish with five clubs having a chance to
win the title in the final three weeks of the season.
Dinamo Bucharest edged into pole position this week after
Transylvanian side CFR Cluj, who were five points clear in early
April, lost at home to Concordia Chiajna and slipped behind on
goal difference.
The stumble by CFR, who sacked Portuguese coach Jorge Costa
after a humiliating 5-0 home defeat to Rapid Bucharest two weeks
ago, allowed other teams to close the gap.
Rapid are now one point behind the leading pair, on 51,
while Vaslui and Steaua Bucharest, the country's most successful
team but who are without a league title since 2006, both have
49.
Dinamo also changed coaches this month and the new
job-holder, former Italy defender Dario Bonetti, preached
caution.
"We have to keep our feet on the ground because we haven't
done anything big yet," Bonetti said after Sunday's 3-2 win over
Ceahlaul Piatra Neamt.
"If we are going to remain here, we have to manage the
pressure."
The tight finish to the season reflects an opening up in
Romanian soccer, long dominated by the Bucharest teams.
Steaua, who became the first eastern European side to win
the European Cup in 1986, and Dinamo dominated after World War
Two but have faded and opened the way for regional clubs.
OUTDATED GROUNDS
Across the country, grounds are outdated, crowds sparse and
the International Players' Union says most clubs struggle to pay
salaries.
The national team is far from the force of the 1990s when it
reached the knock-out stages of three consecutive World Cups
with players such as Gheorghe Hagi and Ilie Dumitrescu, and
failed to qualify for Euro 2012.
CFR, who won their first title in 2008 and are gunning for a
third in five seasons, appointed the much-travelled Ioan Andone
to replace Costa.
It is the former international defender's second spell as
coach of the 'Railwaymen' after he led them to a domestic double
in 2008, but his chances of success this year faded after they
lost to Concordia Chiajna.
"We lost three points which could be worth a championship,"
Andone said. "We gave up four goals like a junior team."
Vaslui, from northeast Romania near the Moldovan border,
were fired up by an away win at Steaua on Friday and could yet
be the surprise package with a more straightforward schedule
over the final three weeks, while Rapid and Steaua will meet at
the weekend.
(Additional reporting by Angel Krasimirov in Sofia; Editing by
Clare Fallon)