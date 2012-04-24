BUCHAREST, April 24 Romania's soccer league is heading for a close finish with five clubs having a chance to win the title in the final three weeks of the season.

Dinamo Bucharest edged into pole position this week after Transylvanian side CFR Cluj, who were five points clear in early April, lost at home to Concordia Chiajna and slipped behind on goal difference.

The stumble by CFR, who sacked Portuguese coach Jorge Costa after a humiliating 5-0 home defeat to Rapid Bucharest two weeks ago, allowed other teams to close the gap.

Rapid are now one point behind the leading pair, on 51, while Vaslui and Steaua Bucharest, the country's most successful team but who are without a league title since 2006, both have 49.

Dinamo also changed coaches this month and the new job-holder, former Italy defender Dario Bonetti, preached caution.

"We have to keep our feet on the ground because we haven't done anything big yet," Bonetti said after Sunday's 3-2 win over Ceahlaul Piatra Neamt.

"If we are going to remain here, we have to manage the pressure."

The tight finish to the season reflects an opening up in Romanian soccer, long dominated by the Bucharest teams.

Steaua, who became the first eastern European side to win the European Cup in 1986, and Dinamo dominated after World War Two but have faded and opened the way for regional clubs.

OUTDATED GROUNDS

Across the country, grounds are outdated, crowds sparse and the International Players' Union says most clubs struggle to pay salaries.

The national team is far from the force of the 1990s when it reached the knock-out stages of three consecutive World Cups with players such as Gheorghe Hagi and Ilie Dumitrescu, and failed to qualify for Euro 2012.

CFR, who won their first title in 2008 and are gunning for a third in five seasons, appointed the much-travelled Ioan Andone to replace Costa.

It is the former international defender's second spell as coach of the 'Railwaymen' after he led them to a domestic double in 2008, but his chances of success this year faded after they lost to Concordia Chiajna.

"We lost three points which could be worth a championship," Andone said. "We gave up four goals like a junior team."

Vaslui, from northeast Romania near the Moldovan border, were fired up by an away win at Steaua on Friday and could yet be the surprise package with a more straightforward schedule over the final three weeks, while Rapid and Steaua will meet at the weekend. (Additional reporting by Angel Krasimirov in Sofia; Editing by Clare Fallon)