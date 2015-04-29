BUCHAREST, April 29 Romanian club Pandurii Targu-Jiu have suspended their president Eugen Pirvulescu for three months while an investigation takes place into possible match-fixing, they said on Wednesday.

"Yes, it is true," Pirvulescu told local media. "I'm suspended until July 29, but it's a normal thing.

"If the shareholders have doubts, it's very good to investigate."

The match under investigation is their 1-0 home defeat by relegation-threatened Universitatea Cluj-Napoca on April 20.

Doubts arose among Pandurii shareholders after Pirvulescu allegedly met with Universitatea officials before the game.

Pundurii's performance on the pitch prompted angry fans to call players and club officials "thieves" after the final whistle.

"I'm not afraid of anything," Pirvulescu said. "I want this investigation to go ahead, I want to clear my image."

Pandurii, who finished second in Romania's top flight in 2013, are ninth in the standings with 35 points from 29 matches after beating Dinamo Bucharest 3-2 on Tuesday.

The Romanian football federation's integrity and fraud department said in a statement that it is familiar with the decision and will act to clarify the case. (Reporting by Angel Krasimirov; editing by Toby Davis)