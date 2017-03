BUCHAREST Nov 23 Vasile Miriuta resigned as coach of financially-troubled CFR Cluj following their 4-0 win over Politehnica Iasi in the Romanian league on Sunday and will now take charge of Hungarian side, Gyor ETO.

"I'm going to another team, Gyor, where I'll try to do a good job," the former Hungary international Miriuta, who became Cluj's 14th coach in six years last December, told reporters.

Earlier this month, Cluj players threatened to boycott a league game because of unpaid wages and bonuses.

Miriuta became the 15th coaching victim in the Romanian championship this season with his departure meaning only five clubs in the 18-team league have not made a change.

Cluj are second in the Romanian league with 32 points from 15 matches, five points behind Steaua Bucharest.

Gyor ETO, who won their first championship in 30 years in 2013, lie ninth in the Hungarian league. (Reporting by Angel Krasimirov; Editing by Ian Chadband)