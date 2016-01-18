BUCHAREST Jan 18 Much-travelled Romania striker Adrian Mutu, hoping for a recall to the national team, has returned to his homeland with ASA Targu Mures until the end of the season, the club said.

Mutu was given hope last month of a return to the Romania side for Euro 2016 after coach Angel Iordanescu said the 37-year-old could be recalled if he played at a higher level than the Indian Super League.

Mutu, who mocked previous Romania coach by comparing him to TV comedy character Mr Bean, has not represented his country since March 2013 and played for Indian club Pune City in the second half of 2015.

Angered by Victor Piturca's decision to leave him out of squad for the 2014 World Cup playoff against Greece in 2013, Mutu posted a bizarre image of him on Facebook.

Targu Mures, runners-up last season, are sixth in the standings, 11 points behind leaders FC Astra. The championship will resume in February following a mid-season break.

"If everything goes well for us and for him, and we achieve our objectives, we can discuss a contract extension," Targu Mures's chairman Bogdan Mara told local media.

Mutu, who has served two bans for failing drug tests, has played 77 times for his country and netted 35 goals, level with the great Gheorghe Hagi.

The former Parma, Chelsea, Juventus and Fiorentina forward wants to return to the national team to get the chance to become his country's record goalscorer.

Romania will play hosts France, Albania and Switzerland in European Championship Group A.

Mutu was named Romania's footballer of the year four times between 2003 and 2008. (Reporting by Angel Krasimirov, editing by Ed Osmond)