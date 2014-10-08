Oct 8 Rapid Bucharest have been ordered to play their next two home games at a neutral ground and fined 22,500 Lei ($6,471) after fans racially abused Concordia Chiajna striker Wellington.

The Romanian Football Federation (FRF) imposed the punishment on Wednesday and also fined the home club Concordia 15,000 Lei for poor organisation.

Brazilian forward Wellington accused visiting Rapid fans of throwing a banana and making racial slurs against him during the tense goalless draw on Friday.

The ugly scenes caused outrage in the Black Sea state and led to a third club, Petrolul Ploiesti, releasing a video on their website (www.fcpetrolul.ro) with players from various nationalities saying "No to racism" in different languages.

Petrolul said in a statement they decided to film the clip "in a sign of solidarity and desire to ring the alarm to prevent such incidents at the Romanian stadiums".

Wellington was so upset by the incident that he burst into tears after the end of the match, saying his wife and child were watching in the stands.

But Rapid coach Marian Rada showed no sympathy for the player, accusing him of behaving theatrically and saying he probably cried because he did not score in the game.

The FRF faced widespread criticism after failing to impose any sanction on Rada.

"Mr. Rada said I played a theatre but it's not true," Wellington told local media. "He also said that someone ate a banana and then threw the peel... Bravo!

"I'm ready to die in the fight against racism! My child will probably be a footballer one day and I can't accept that."

Rapid officially condemned the racial behaviour in a statement, saying they were disgusted by the incident.

However, they described it as "an isolated gesture by a single spectator" while TV footage clearly showed a number of supporters making monkey gestures against the Brazilian.

"I had not any problems here in Romania before, I was treated very well," said Wellington. "But what happened on Friday is not normal.

"I told the referee about the Rapid fans racist abuse, but he said "Go away, I'll show you a red card!". (Reporting by Angel Krasimirov. Editing by Steve Tongue)