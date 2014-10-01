Oct 1 Marian Rada has returned for a sixth coaching spell with Rapid Bucharest since 2008, the three-times Romanian champions said.

The 54-year-old former centre back, who played twice for the Romanian national team in the 1980s, replaced Ionel Ganea after signing a contract until the end of the season.

Former Romania striker Ganea became the 10th coaching victim in the domestic league this season when he was sacked after Rapid's 3-0 home loss to city rivals Dinamo on Saturday.

Rada, who spent six years at Rapid as a player, also coached the reserve team of the Bucharest-based side in the 2008-2009 season.

Rada's tenure begins when Rapid visit lowly Concordia Chiajna on Friday.

Rapid, who failed to score in five of their last six games, are 14th in the standings with eight points from nine matches. (Writing by Angel Krasimirov; editing by Amlan Chakraborty)