March 16 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Romanian championship matches on Monday
Monday, March 16
FCM Targu Mures 1 Brasov 0
Sunday, March 15
CFR Cluj 1 FC Viitorul Constanta 2
CSMS Iasi 1 FC Astra 0
Pandurii Targu-Jiu 3 Steaua Bucharest 1
Saturday, March 14
Dinamo Bucharest 3 Ceahlaul Piatra Neamt 1
FC Botosani 1 Otelul Galati 1
Universitatea Craiova 1 Gaz Metan Medias 1
Friday, March 13
Concordia Chiajna 0 FCM Targu Mures 0
Brasov 1 Universitatea Cluj-Napoca 0
Rapid Bucharest 1 Petrolul Ploiesti 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Steaua Bucharest 21 15 2 4 38 12 47
-------------------------
2 FCM Targu Mures 22 12 7 3 30 12 43
3 Petrolul Ploiesti 21 11 7 3 32 14 40
-------------------------
4 FC Astra 21 9 8 4 35 17 35
-------------------------
5 Dinamo Bucharest 21 10 5 6 35 29 35
6 Universitatea Craiova 21 9 8 4 25 22 35
7 FC Botosani 21 8 5 8 24 28 29
8 FC Viitorul Constanta 21 6 8 7 26 28 26
9 Pandurii Targu-Jiu 21 6 7 8 28 27 25
10 CSMS Iasi 21 6 6 9 21 28 24
11 Brasov 22 6 6 10 23 32 24
12 Concordia Chiajna 21 4 11 6 22 27 23
-------------------------
13 Gaz Metan Medias 21 4 8 9 20 28 20
14 Universitatea Cluj-Napoca 21 4 7 10 21 28 19
15 Rapid Bucharest 21 4 7 10 10 25 19
16 Ceahlaul Piatra Neamt 21 3 7 11 16 39 16
17 Otelul Galati 21 2 8 11 9 30 14
18 CFR Cluj * 21 10 5 6 28 17 11
-------------------------
* Deducted 24 points.
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
13-18: Relegation