March 16 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Romanian championship matches on Monday Monday, March 16 FCM Targu Mures 1 Brasov 0 Sunday, March 15 CFR Cluj 1 FC Viitorul Constanta 2 CSMS Iasi 1 FC Astra 0 Pandurii Targu-Jiu 3 Steaua Bucharest 1 Saturday, March 14 Dinamo Bucharest 3 Ceahlaul Piatra Neamt 1 FC Botosani 1 Otelul Galati 1 Universitatea Craiova 1 Gaz Metan Medias 1 Friday, March 13 Concordia Chiajna 0 FCM Targu Mures 0 Brasov 1 Universitatea Cluj-Napoca 0 Rapid Bucharest 1 Petrolul Ploiesti 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Steaua Bucharest 21 15 2 4 38 12 47 ------------------------- 2 FCM Targu Mures 22 12 7 3 30 12 43 3 Petrolul Ploiesti 21 11 7 3 32 14 40 ------------------------- 4 FC Astra 21 9 8 4 35 17 35 ------------------------- 5 Dinamo Bucharest 21 10 5 6 35 29 35 6 Universitatea Craiova 21 9 8 4 25 22 35 7 FC Botosani 21 8 5 8 24 28 29 8 FC Viitorul Constanta 21 6 8 7 26 28 26 9 Pandurii Targu-Jiu 21 6 7 8 28 27 25 10 CSMS Iasi 21 6 6 9 21 28 24 11 Brasov 22 6 6 10 23 32 24 12 Concordia Chiajna 21 4 11 6 22 27 23 ------------------------- 13 Gaz Metan Medias 21 4 8 9 20 28 20 14 Universitatea Cluj-Napoca 21 4 7 10 21 28 19 15 Rapid Bucharest 21 4 7 10 10 25 19 16 Ceahlaul Piatra Neamt 21 3 7 11 16 39 16 17 Otelul Galati 21 2 8 11 9 30 14 18 CFR Cluj * 21 10 5 6 28 17 11 ------------------------- * Deducted 24 points. 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 13-18: Relegation