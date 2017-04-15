UPDATE 1-Xi tells Infantino China wants to host World Cup
* China has made huge investments in lifting domestic soccer (recasts)
April 15 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Romanian championship Champions Group matches on Saturday Saturday, April 15 Universitatea Craiova 1 FC Astra 3 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 FCSB 5 4 0 1 9 4 36 2 FC Viitorul Constanta 5 2 2 1 5 3 34 ------------------------- 3 CFR Cluj 5 2 1 2 7 7 29 4 Dinamo Bucharest 5 2 2 1 5 3 29 ------------------------- 5 Universitatea Craiova 6 1 2 3 3 8 27 ------------------------- 6 FC Astra 6 1 1 4 7 11 26 1-2: Champions League preliminary round 3-4: Europa League preliminary round 5: Europa League depending on domestic cup Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, April 16 Dinamo Bucharest v FC Viitorul Constanta (1730) Monday, April 17 CFR Cluj v FCSB (1730)
* China has made huge investments in lifting domestic soccer (recasts)
June 15 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Brazilian championship matches on Thursday Wednesday, June 14 Goianiense 3 Avai 1 Atletico Mineiro 0 Atletico Paranaense 1 Chapecoense 2 Vasco da Gama 1 Corinthians 1 Cruzeiro 0 Flamengo 2 Ponte Preta 0 Santos 1 Palmeiras 0 Sport 0 Sao Paulo 0 Vitoria 2 Botafogo 2 Standings P W D L F A
June 15 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Bolivian championship Adecuacion matches on Thursday Wednesday, June 14 Club Petrolero 2 Bolivar 2 Oriente Petrolero 4 San Jose 1 Universitario de Sucre 0 Blooming 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Bolivar 19 13 2 4 53 16 41 ------------------------- 2 Oriente Petrolero 19 10 4 5 35 24 34 3 The Strongest 17 10 1 6 38 26 31 4 Nacional Potosi 17 9 2