April 15 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Romanian championship Champions Group matches on Saturday Saturday, April 15 Universitatea Craiova 1 FC Astra 3 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 FCSB 5 4 0 1 9 4 36 2 FC Viitorul Constanta 5 2 2 1 5 3 34 ------------------------- 3 CFR Cluj 5 2 1 2 7 7 29 4 Dinamo Bucharest 5 2 2 1 5 3 29 ------------------------- 5 Universitatea Craiova 6 1 2 3 3 8 27 ------------------------- 6 FC Astra 6 1 1 4 7 11 26 1-2: Champions League preliminary round 3-4: Europa League preliminary round 5: Europa League depending on domestic cup Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, April 16 Dinamo Bucharest v FC Viitorul Constanta (1730) Monday, April 17 CFR Cluj v FCSB (1730)