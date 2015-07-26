July 26 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Romanian championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, July 26
CSMS Iasi 1 Petrolul Ploiesti 0
Universitatea Craiova 1 FC Astra 2
Saturday, July 25
FC Viitorul Constanta 1 Dinamo Bucharest 1
Steaua Bucharest 1 CFR Cluj 1
Friday, July 24
FC Voluntari 0 Pandurii Targu-Jiu 0
FCM Targu Mures 1 Concordia Chiajna 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 FCM Targu Mures 3 2 1 0 6 1 7
2 CSMS Iasi 3 2 1 0 3 1 7
3 Steaua Bucharest 3 1 2 0 4 1 5
4 Dinamo Bucharest 3 1 2 0 2 1 5
5 Pandurii Targu-Jiu 3 1 1 1 1 3 4
6 FC Astra 3 1 1 1 5 8 4
-------------------------
7 FC Viitorul Constanta 3 0 3 0 5 5 3
8 FC Voluntari 3 0 3 0 2 2 3
9 FC Botosani 2 0 2 0 2 2 2
10 Concordia Chiajna 3 0 1 2 2 4 1
11 Universitatea Craiova 3 0 1 2 1 3 1
12 ACS Poli Timisoara 2 0 0 2 0 2 0
13 CFR Cluj * 3 1 2 0 4 3 -1
14 Petrolul Ploiesti * 3 0 2 1 1 2 -4
-------------------------
* Deducted 6 points.
1-6: Championship play-off
7-14: Relegation play-off
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Monday, July 27
ACS Poli Timisoara v FC Botosani (1800)